Upcoming Event Designed To Help Dispose Of Green Waste

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — An event coming up in Tuolumne County next month is designed to get more people to clean up vegetation around their properties.

A “Green Waste Dollar Dump Day” is coming up on Saturday, July 8, at the CAL Sierra Earth Resources Facility at 14909 Camage Avenue. It is being sponsored by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division in partnership with CAL Sierra Disposal.

It allows Tuolumne County residents an opportunity to clear their property of hazardous vegetation, up to one cubic yard, and dispose of it at a significantly reduced disposal rate of $1.00 a cubic yard (3x3x3). Any waste over one cubic yard will be charged the regular rate for disposal. Residents will be required to show identification verifying they live in Tuolumne County. No contractors or commercial businesses are permitted.

Acceptable green waste items include grass clippings, leaves, pine needles, flowers, tree trimmings, brush, and dead plants. Unacceptable items include waste, liquids, trash, ashes, plastic or plastic bags, glass, metal, wire items, pet waste, kitty litter, tree stumps and palm trees.

The hours for the July 8 event are 8am-noon and 1-3pm. A second event is planned for Saturday, August 26 at the same location and during the same hours.