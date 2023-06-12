Cottonwood Road Reopens To Public

Sonora, CA– The Mi-Wok and Groveland Ranger Districts have announced the reopening of Cottonwood Road for public use. However, officials are urging travelers to exercise caution while using the roadway.

Todd Newburger, Stanislaus National Forest Public Services Staff Officer, expressed his satisfaction with the reopening, stating, “We are extremely pleased to make Cottonwood Road available, but we urge those traveling the road to exercise extreme caution when traveling the roadway. There’s still construction going on roads extending from Cottonwood, so heavy equipment will be on the roadway, and we really hope folks understand that with the repairs, travel will not be business as usual.”

Motorists using Cottonwood Road should be aware that several sections of the road will be reduced to one lane. Newburger advised travelers to avoid riding near the shoulder and to plan for longer travel times due to these ongoing construction activities.