Vote Planned Wednesday On TUD Rate Hike

TUD Water Rate Proposal View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will hold a special meeting on Wednesday where the public can weigh in on plans to raise water rates effective August 1st.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the TUD meeting room. There is also a Zoom option for those wishing to take part.

You can find the details in the full agenda, by clicking here.

There are various types of water customers, but General Manager Don Perkins states that the average user would see an increase of $18 per month in the first year.

Overall, it would increase revenues by 28% in year one (Fiscal Year 2024), another 2.6% in 2025, 2.4% in 2026, 1.2% in 2027, and 1.5% in 2028. More details are in the image box.

Click here to find a recent Mother Lode Views show on the rate plan featuring Perkins and TUD Board President Jeff Kerns.

TUD leaders have stated that if no rate increase is approved, the district will face a $5.7 million deficit next year, and a projected $38 million deficit by the end of the five years.

Customers also have the option of filing an appeal in opposition to the rate increases. More details can be found here. Legally, if over 50% of customers do so, it would prevent the board from approving the increase.

The 9 am meeting will start with a public hearing where the community can give input, and a vote is scheduled to follow immediately afterward.