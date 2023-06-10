Combating Opioid Crisis With Safety Education And Training

Calaveras County health and education officials teamed up in an effort to combat the opioid crisis through overdose prevention training View Photo

According to the California Opioid Overdose Surveillance Dashboard, the rate of opioid overdoses in Calaveras were four times higher in 2021 compared to 2020.

“It’s important to be mindful of the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose because it can happen to anyone. If you suspect an opioid overdose, administer naloxone and call 9-1-1 immediately,” advised Calaveras County Health Officer, Dr. Rene Ramirez. She added, “Talk to your friends and family members to make sure that if they are using opioids, it is important to carry naloxone.”

Calaveras County Public Health recently provided Opioid Overdose Prevention Training to ten schools and over 100 school staff. It included hands-on demonstrations, a “test your knowledge” quiz exercise, and each trainee was given a prevention kit that included Narcan nasal spray (2 packs), a fentanyl test kit, gloves, and a face shield for CPR. The training also covered the facts, statistics, signs, and preventive steps in the event of an opioid overdose and meets E.C. 49414.3, the California Department of Public Health and the California School Nurses Organization training standards. Click here for instructions on how to properly recognize and respond to an opioid overdose and prevention tips.