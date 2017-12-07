Traffic Alert For Downtown Sonora

Crews Paving Road Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Travel may be slow going on a downtown Sonora street for the rest of the week.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired GT Construction Incorporated based out of Texas to do patch paving along Green Street through Friday. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work has already begun at the intersection of Church and Green streets. TUD officials report that it will continue north on the roadway until all the necessary patching has been completed.

Motorists can expect five to ten minute delays. Flaggers will be directing traffic during the repairs and there will be plenty of signage indicating where the road work it is taking place along the roadway. TUD officials encourage drivers to take an alternate route if possible. A suggested detour route includes South Washington or North Norlin streets. Those behind the wheel are asked to use caution in the cone zones or in areas where workers or equipment are being used.

