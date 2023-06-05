Flooding Continues Inside Of Yosemite National Park

The Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service, continues for the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge inside of Yosemite National Park.

High mountain snow melt and increased reservoir releases downstream will cause the river flows to remain high. Expect minor flooding from the dam downstream, outside of Yosemite.

For the Merced River inside of the Park, including Happy Isles and the Pohono Bridge, minor flooding will remain in the forecast through Wednesday morning.

The flood stage is 10.0 feet and as of 9:00 AM Sunday, the stage was 10.0 feet.

At 10.0 feet, Western portion of North Pines Campground located at the east end of Yosemite Valley, between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek, begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow.

The river is expected to rise to 11.2 feet by this morning, then slowly decline to just above 10.5 feet by Wednesday.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.1 feet on 06/13/1996.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 10 AM.