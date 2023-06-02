Update: Fire In Long Barn Contained

Fire in the Long Barn area along HWY 108 in Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that a vegetation fire in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County has been contained to an estimated quarter acre. The flames broke out around 2:45 p.m. in some grass in the 25900 block of Highway 108 near Long Barn and Wheeler roads. CAL Fire reports that this blaze was the result of an escaped debris burn, and crews will continue to mop up for the next hour.

Original post at 3:05 p.m.: Long Barn, CA — Fire crews are responding to a blaze in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County, where a plume of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

The flames broke out in the 25900 block of Highway 108 near Long Barn and Wheeler roads. CAL Fire reports that the fire is estimated to be a quarter acre in size and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They are attributing this blaze to an escaped debris burn. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.