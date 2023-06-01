Search Continues For Missing Galt Woman

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The search continued this afternoon for a missing Galt woman who was swept downstream on the Clavey River on Monday in Tuolumne County.

This is the second day of the search, as Tuesday members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and a CHP helicopter scoured the area, but did not get into the water due to its strong current being fueled by snowmelt from the mountains. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that they used a helicopter again today to comb the river near God’s Bath. Boujikian added that they did not search on the ground as “accessibility by foot is extremely limited due to the high water.” The aircrew was unable to find any sign of the 22-year-old woman.

On Monday, Memorial Day, the woman traveled with her boyfriend to the Clavey River via Cottonwood Road. Boujikian states, “She ended up in the river based on statements; we are not sure if she intentionally got in to try to swim or if she slipped.” Witnesses report last seeing the woman in the water being swept downstream. Rescue crews were not able to get into the water that day either, as the fast-flowing, cold water was too dangerous.

It is unclear whether the search will continue tomorrow, as the waterway remains too hazardous for rescuers to enter.