First Weekend of June Events

There are several events planned for the first weekend in June.

The annual First Friday Concert in the Park series, hosted by Murphys Community Club, starts Friday, June 2nd with local band StarDogs featuring a local favorite Brian Jirka, and professional touring musicians Scott Moughton and Rick Deputy. Their high-energy, dance-driven music primarily focuses on 70’s groove music, with Jirka’s original music and some modern sounds blended in. The band was booked a year ago and is sure to bring some great energy! Details about the upcoming Concerts in the Park are here.

Saturday at the Sonora Opera Hall Women Helping Other Women (WHOW) is hosting Fitness, Fashion, And Financial Strategies. The event features speeches by local business owners, a fashion show with local models outfitted by local boutiques, the Sonora Police sharing tips on how to avoid fraud, and other resources to support and educate women. There will also be raffle prizes and silent auction items to bid on. More details are in the event listing here.

Westside Little League Baseball will be hosting its annual Minors and Majors All-Star games this Saturday at Jerry Whitehead Field. Minor’s game starts at 9 am and Major’s at 1 pm, prize winners for the fundraiser will be announced between each All-Star game. Food vendors will be staged near the field.

Entrance is free to the 34th Annual Chicken In A Barrel family event with live music, pit barrel chicken, beer, wine, bounce houses, and Bocce and Corn Hole tournaments. Dinner tickets are sold out the online auction is live and ongoing. Details are here.

Soroptimist International of Calaveras County presents Wine & Whimsy “An Evening Under the Stars”, Saturday in Angels Camp. The event will feature comedian Emily Van Dyke, music by The Star Dogs and a silent auction and raffle as detailed here.

On Saturday, the Master Gardeners will host their annual ‘Kids Day in the Garden’ from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Master Gardener Carolee James says, “It is never too early to start kids playing in the dirt.” The Open Garden Day will be devoted to showing the children how to grow vegetables, fruits, and plants with fun learning activities, crafts, treats, and educational gardening materials to take home. Master Gardeners at the event hope to encourage children’s interest in gardening, not only to put food on the table, but also to have a beautiful water-wise garden. Master Gardeners hold demonstrations on various gardening subjects and practices on the first Saturday of each month at the Cassina High School Campus in the demonstration garden at 251 S. Barretta Street in Sonora.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8pm, and Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market. The Sonora Farmers Market is Saturday morning. The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market opens June 7th. The Angels Camp Farmers Market opens June 9th and will be on Friday Nights from 5-8 pm, the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday starting June 11 from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

A special Railtown 1897 train ride called the Tuolumne Preservation Express sponsored by the Tuolumne Historical Railroad Association will run from 5 pm to 7:30 pm this Saturday. The two-plus hour trip will include wine, cheese, and munchies provided by area restaurants included in the ticket price. Details are here.

Enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.