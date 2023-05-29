Partly Cloudy
Crash At Highway 108 Roundabout Impacted Traffic

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA — There was a major crash last night that snarled traffic on Highway 108 at the roundabout near the Chicken Ranch Casino construction.

It happened just after 5pm and major injuries were reported, according to the CHP. Details are still preliminary. The roundabout was closed for an extended period during the cleanup efforts. It fully reopened after a few hours. No additional details have been released at this time.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

