Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 2:30 p.m.: A structure fire in the 2300 block of Stagecoach Road near Horseshoe Road and Highway 4 in Copperopolis has successfully been contained, say CAL Fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the Shoe Fire, broke out early in the noon hour. It engulfed an attic and while there was some extension beyond that resulting in damage the structure was not destroyed. The cause remains under investigation and units will be on-scene for a few hours yet. The initial full complement of air and ground response was made as the dry rural residential location is adjacent to wildland. To view photos click into the image box slideshow.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: CAL Fire officials report all air and some ground resources have been released from a structure fire incident in Copperopolis in the 2300 block of Stagecoach Road. Good knockdown progress is also being reported.

Update at 12:55 p.m.: A full response of air and ground resources are working to ensure that a structure fire, now described as located in the 2300 block of Stagecoach Road near Highway 4 in Copperopolis, stays confined to the attic, as the dry rural residential area is adjacent to wildland, according to CAL Fire officials. The fire broke out early in the noon hour. We will keep you posted as more details become available.

Original post at 12:40 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — If you hear Columbia aircraft overhead, air and ground resources are being dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Stagecoach Road and North Horseshoe Road near Highway 4 in Copperopolis.

Few details are available as of yet but Cal Fire reports the caller indicated that flames were coming out of the attic. There is no word on whether the fire has spread to any vegetation. We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

