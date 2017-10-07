PG&E Pole Work On Rawhide Road Postponed Due To Heat

Sonora, CA — Plans signaled by PG&E for a day-long power pole replacement project along Rawhide Road have been put on hold until the weather is less hot, according to utility officials.

Caltrans electronic signs along Highway 49/108 in Jamestown have been heralding the work, which was to have happened Wednesday and would have created traffic impacts there in addition to closing Rawhide Road to all by residential traffic for the day and generating temporary power service interruptions to the local area.

The project, originally scheduled for June, was cancelled then due to hot weather. Now the work has been pushed back until at least mid-September, according to spokesperson Brandi Ehlers, who adds that more details will be announced a few days before to prepare residents and travelers.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.