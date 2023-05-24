Emergency Road Repair Near Groveland

HWY 120 emergency repairs near Groveland View Photo

Groveland, CA – Emergency road repairs will cause motorist delays for two days on Highway 120 west of Groveland.

Today and tomorrow (May 25), Caltrans crews will work to repair and resurface a section of the highway between Old Priest Grade and Deer Flat Road, just west of Groveland, that was damaged after this past winter’s storms. Flaggers will conduct one-way traffic control 24/7 on those days.

Motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays. Caltrans asks travelers “to be patient as crews do this important work for the structural integrity of the roadway.” They also advise drivers to slow down and use caution in the cone zones where personnel and equipment are working.