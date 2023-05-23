2023 Calaveras Fair Highlights: Record Breaking Livestock Auction

Crowd gathers and entrance to 2023 Calaveras County Fair View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — 2023 was a memorable year for the Calaveras County Fair. The four-day fair attendance (May 18-21) was 36,536, up from 36,205 during the previous year.

It was another record-breaking year for the Junior Livestock Auction as just over $1.5 million was spent to help the youth of the community. The previous record set last year was just over $1-million.

The 2023 Miss Calaveras winner was Lily Maygren who received a $5,000 scholarship on the fair’s opening day. Sienna Grant was awarded the Calaveras Rodeo Queen title.

Rosie the Ribeter’s record frog jump of 21 feet and 5 3/4 inches stands for another year as no one claimed the $20,000 bonus prize money for surpassing the legendary mark. This year’s winner was Brad Guzules with frog “Claire de Pond with a jump of 18 feet and four inches.

The fairgrounds were busy over the four days with blue skies and many popular grandstand events.