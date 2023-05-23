Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2023 Calaveras Fair Highlights: Record Breaking Livestock Auction

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crowd gathers and entrance to 2023 Calaveras County Fair

Crowd gathers and entrance to 2023 Calaveras County Fair

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — 2023 was a memorable year for the Calaveras County Fair. The four-day fair attendance (May 18-21) was 36,536, up from 36,205 during the previous year.

It was another record-breaking year for the Junior Livestock Auction as just over $1.5 million was spent to help the youth of the community. The previous record set last year was just over $1-million.

The 2023 Miss Calaveras winner was Lily Maygren who received a $5,000 scholarship on the fair’s opening day.  Sienna Grant was awarded the Calaveras Rodeo Queen title.

Rosie the Ribeter’s record frog jump of 21 feet and 5 3/4 inches stands for another year as no one claimed the $20,000 bonus prize money for surpassing the legendary mark. This year’s winner was Brad Guzules with frog “Claire de Pond with a jump of 18 feet and four inches.

The fairgrounds were busy over the four days with blue skies and many popular grandstand events.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 