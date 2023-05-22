Merced River Flooding in Yosemite Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Merced River inside of Yosemite National Park, at both Happy Isles on the east end of the Yosemite Valley floor and the Pohono Bridge on the west end of the Valley.

Warm temperatures are melting the high mountain snowpack and increasing the river flows. Minor flooding is occurring.

At 8:30 AM Sunday the stage at Happy Isles was 7.8 feet.

Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise to a crest of 8.4 feet early this morning. The water is now approximately 1 foot deep on the road through Chapel Meadow.

At 9.5 feet, substantial road flooding occurs at Sentinel Crossover, Wosky Pond and Chapel Meadow.

Additionally, the flood stage at Pohono Bridge is 10.0 feet.

At 9 AM Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet at the Pohono Bridge.

The river was expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet early this morning.

At 12.5 feet, Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 05/16/2005.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The next statement will be issued this morning at 10 AM.