Event Ticket Scam Alert

Ticket scam in La Grange for Stuckfest event View Photo

La Grange, CA – A popular annual off-highway vehicle event begins tomorrow, and scammers are using social media to trick the public into buying tickets for the free event.

The fraudsters are selling prepay tickets to the event or tickets they say they bought to the Stuckfest, a 4×4 obstacle course competition, in La Grange, as can be seen in the image box. Organizers have issued this alert: “You can NOT prepay for tickets; we don’t even sell tickets. You pay all fees to the parks department when you enter the park.”

Those park fees are listed below:

Day use is $5.

Camping is $20 a night for undeveloped camping, with no hookups.

RV sites are $30 a night; reservations are required.

Dogs are $5 each.

Veterans’ and senior citizens’ fees are $4 for day use and $10 for camping.

The event runs from 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. It is held at the La Grange OHV (off-highway vehicle) Regional Park located at 2315 South Old La Grange Road, with more information found here.