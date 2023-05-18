Opening Day At Calaveras Fair And Jumping Frog Jubilee

Calaveras County Fair View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The gates are swinging open this morning for the four-day Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Fair Manager Laurie Giannini says the theme this year recognizes a historic milestone, “Frog Cheers for 130 years.”

The first Calaveras County Fair took place over in Copperopolis in 1893 and the event is one of the longest continually running fairs in the state. It later moved to its permanent home outside of Angels Camp.

One of the popular happenings on opening day is the youth parade in downtown Angels Camp. The streets will close at 9:45am ahead of the 10am parade.

The four-day fair will feature an extensive list of live entertainment, and you can find the schedule, along with other information, by clicking here.

All eyes on Sunday will be on the finals of the International Frog Jump. As for one of the special aspects this year, Giannini says, “If a frog breaks the world record, in the finals, they will win $20,000.”

Rosie the Ribiter set the record in 1986 with a jump of 21 feet and 5 and 3/4 inches.

