Local Children’s Champions Acknowledged

Pinwheels place outside of the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Resiliency Coalition (TRC) is recognizing local children’s champions for April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Blue pinwheels, which serve as the national symbol for child abuse prevention, could be seen all over the community last month. TRC noted the month-long observance is “a time to reflect on the importance of fostering deep community connections and recognizing the people who are actively engaged in the tireless effort to build resiliency for our youth; we refer to these people as our local heroes.”

TRC highlights the work of four local Children’s Champions nominees:

Brittney Benicki, Social Services Supervisor

Diana Carpenter, Road to Resilience Program Manager

Betsey Coe, Behavioral Health Worker

Shannon Renteria, Head Start Home Visitor

“Each of us has a role to play in preventing child abuse and neglect,” stated TRC Chair, Annie Hockett. “By increasing public awareness and implementing effective strategies to build resiliency in our youth, Tuolumne County will experience a dramatic increase in the health and safety of our children. These recipients exemplify how concentrated efforts to prevent child maltreatment have far-reaching impacts on individual children, their families and the greater community.”

The awardees will be honored on Thursday, May 18th, at 3:30 p.m. during a meeting at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office at 175 Fairview Lane (Room 217).