Squatter In Yosemite Pleads Guilty To Firearms Charges

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — The US District Attorney’s Office reports that a 29-year-old transient resident, Devin Michael Cueller, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

During the summer of 2021, Cueller broke into a private home within the park and stayed there for several months without the permission of the owner. Cueller was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing controlled substances for sale. He was prohibited from having guns and ammunition and was found with them in his possession when he was caught.

The investigation was carried out by the National Park Service and various other agencies. His sentencing will be on September 5.

The US Attorney’s Office reports, “Cuellar faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.”

