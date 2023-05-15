Some Areas Of Yosemite Close Due To Flood Threat

High Water In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Due to a forecast of likely flooding, some areas of Yosemite National Park will be closed, effective this morning.

Yosemite officials note that the extended forecast is projecting warmer temperatures, now, and continuing indefinitely, over the coming weeks.

As of today, both the Lower and North Pines Campgrounds in Yosemite are closed, along with the nearby housekeeping camp, and more closures could be announced this week.

Of note, Yosemite Valley, Wawona, and Mariposa Grove are only accessible by entering Yosemite via Highways 41 and 140. Hetch Hetchy and Hodgdon Meadow are accessible via Highway 120 from the west, but Yosemite Valley and other areas are still closed from 120. It is due to a storm damage closure on the Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120 in the park, that will remain in place until late June or July.