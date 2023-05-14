Flood Concerns In Yosemite National Park

The Heat Advisory issued for the San Joaquin Valley, will remain in effect until 8 PM Monday.

High temperatures each day will range from 94 to 99 degrees.

Such hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge, affecting Yosemite National Park through

the Yosemite Valley.

The Flood Watch will be in effect starting this evening and continuing until Friday evening.

The warm temperatures are melting the high mountain snowpack and increasing the river flows. Flooding is possible.

At 3 PM on Saturday, the stage was 7.9 feet. Flood stage may be reached today based on the latest forecast information. Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

At 10.0 feet, Western portion of North Pines Campground, located at the east end of Yosemite Valley between the confluence of the Merced River and Tenaya Creek begins to flood. Water rises to the base of the swinging bridge downstream from Chapel Meadow. At 12.5 feet, Northside Drive and Southside Drive, which are the main roads in Yosemite Valley, become flooded and are closed to traffic.

If you are in the Watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.