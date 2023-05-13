Watch Out For Motorcycles

National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month View Photo

Sonora, CA — Now that the temperatures are heating up more motorcycles are hitting the Mother Lode roadways, and the CHP is warning all drivers to keep an eye out for them.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The CHP noted, “The region provides great riding opportunities, but unfortunately several Motorcycle-related fatalities occur each year on these highways. Whether you’re driving a car or riding a motorcycle, safe driving is everyone’s responsibility. Enjoy the ride and arrive alive.”

Additionally, drivers should always check their blind spots, give riders plenty of room, and never drive distracted. For more tips and information about the state’s official motorcycle safety training program, click here.