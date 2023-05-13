How To Combat Domestic Violence

Center for a Non Violent Community Direct Services Coordinator Jessi Abbott (Left) and Tuolumne County D.A. Cassandra Jenecke View Photo

Sonora, CA — Domestic violence is an issue that impacts not only the victim but their families, friends, and even the community.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, we will look at all aspects of the crime and how to combat it. Our guests are Tuolumne County D.A. Cassandra Jenecke and Center for a Non Violent Community Direct Services Coordinator Jessi Abbott. They will define what domestic violence is, how it impacts the victims, why some do not reach out for help, and the current trend in Tuolumne County. We will also dive into teen dating, the red flags parents should be aware of, the role social media plays, and peer pressure.

Finally, we will look at ways to combat domestic violence, including where to get help for the victim, children that have witnessed the violence, and the perpetrator.

