Mother Lode Round-Up Parade To Close Sonora Streets

Sonora, CA — Thousands are expected to attend the 64th annual Mother Lode Round-Up Parade today in Sonora.

Chairs are already lining the parade route along Washington Street/Highway 49 to cheer on the marching bands, floats, horses, and dancers. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and last about three hours.

The Sonora Police Department released this map of the route along with street and parking lot closures, no parking areas, and restrictions:

Alcohol:

Although open containers will be temporarily allowed by special resolution within the cordoned area of the parade, glass containers are strictly prohibited. The allowance for open containers of alcohol will begin at 10:00 am and expire immediately after the parade concludes.

All vendors during the parade must possess a valid city permit.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, so spectators and those needing to get through downtown Sonora should plan ahead. Detours will be posted for those streets that will be closed. The following are the major street closures:

South Washington Street between Restano Way and Highway 108 will be closed at 7:30 am.

North Washington Street from Snell/Elkin to South Washington Street at Restano Way will be closed at 9:30 am.

Crews will begin closing secondary streets at 8:00 am.

Westbound Mono Way traffic will be routed onto Stewart Street at Restano Way. Vehicle traffic seeking access to Stockton Road must use Highway 108 at the Mono Way onramp.

Residents in the Tuolumne Street, Calaveras Street, Nevada Street, and Oregon Street areas will be allowed access to their neighborhood from Highway 108 through the South Washington Street closure. Still, we encourage people to plan ahead and avoid this area during the event.

No parking will be allowed on most of Washington Street from Highway 108 through Snell Street, along with portions of Stockton Road and secondary streets to the parade route.

Special signs will be posted for “No Parking” zones, and any vehicles parked in these areas will be towed at the owner’s expense beginning at 6:00 am.

If you plan to attend the parade, the Sonora Police Department encourages you to arrive before 9:00 am to find parking.

Access for parade participant drop-off will be on South Washington Street via westbound Mono Way and Restano Way. After 9:00 am, however, motorists will be turned away, and there will be absolutely no stopping and unloading once controls are in place.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Stockton Road will be detoured at Forest Road. Those who continue Stockton Road will be turned around before the Green Street intersection. Large tractor-trailer-type vehicles that reach this point may have to remain parked until the parade’s conclusion.

Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade, so we ask for your patience and use of extreme caution when traveling in this area.

Road Closures:

From 7:30 am until 1:00 pm:

South Washington Street at SR 108 Restano Way

From 8:00 am until 1:00 pm:

Snell Street from State Route 49 (Washington Street) to Bonanza Way.

School Street from State Route 49 (Washington Street) to Snell Street.

Wyckoff Street between Snell Street and Washington Street.

The following streets between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Stewart Street;

A) Elkin Street

😎 East Dodge Street

C) East Jackson Street D) East Bradford Ave. E) East Linoberg Street F) Theall Street G) East Church Street H) Gold Street I) William Street J) East Lytton Street

The following streets between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Green Street;

A) West Dodge Street

😎 Yaney Ave.

C) West Jackson Street D) West Bradford Street E) West Linoberg Street

West Church Street between S. Washington Street and Green Street

June Street at S. Washington Street

Toby Street between S. Washington Street and McGowan Street

West Lytton and Bulwer Streets between Washington Street and Olive Street

From 9:30 am until 1:00 pm:

State Route 49 (Washington Street) from Snell and Elkin Streets to State Route 49 (Stockton Road).

South Washington Street from State Route 49 (Stockton Road) to State Route 108.

State Route 49 (Stockton Road) from 130 West Stockton Road (west of Green Street)

No Parking Zones: From 5:00 am until 1:00 pm:

East and West sides of State Route 49 (Washington Street) from Elkin Street to Toby Street.

North and South sides of State Route 49 (Stockton Road), between S. Washington Street and 70 Stockton Road.

Stewart Street between Elkin Street and East Dodge Street.

North side of Lyons Street between Stewart Street and Shepherd Street.

South side of Lyons Street between Shepherd Street and Barretta Street.

Snell Street from State Route 49 (Washington Street) to Bonanza Road.

School Street from State Route 49 (Washington Street) to Snell Street.

Wyckoff Street between Snell Street and State Route 49 (Washington Street.)

The following streets between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Stewart Street;

A) Elkin Street

😎 East Dodge Street

C) East Jackson Street D) East Bradford Street E) Theall Street F) East Church Street G) Gold Street H) William Street I) East Lytton Street

The following streets between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Green Street;

A) West Dodge Street

😎 Yaney Ave.

C) West Jackson Street D) West Bradford Street E) Linoberg Street

West Church Street between S. Washington Street and June Street.

June Street between S. Washington Street and West Church Street.

Toby Street between S. Washington Street and McGowan Street.

West Lytton and Bulwer Streets between Washington Street and Olive Street.

Parking will be allowed for the “Official” Parade announcing trailers and designated support vehicles for those trailers which have been identified to the Police Department by the Posse.

The following parking lots;

A) The Sonora Fire Museum lot, located at 125 N. Washington Street.

😎 The Sonora City Terzich Parking Structure, 1st level, located at 96 N. Washington Street.

From 5:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, until Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5:00 pm:

The south/east corner of the intersection of State Route 49 (Stockton Road) and Southgate Drive, in the area of the locomotive.

The east side of Solinsky Street between State Route 49 (Stockton Road) and West Jackson Street.

Fairview Lane between State Route 49 (Stockton Road) and the driveway into the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office.

Forest Road between State Route 49 (Stockton Road) and the driveway into Sonora Regional Prompt Care.

Designated “DISABLED PERSONS PARKING” zones:

From 5:00 am until 1:00 pm:

The Terzich parking structure located on State Route 49 (96 N. Washington Street), second-level, front row, accessed of S. Green Street.

The Fountain parking lot located at the south/east corner of the intersection of S. Washington Street and East Church Street.