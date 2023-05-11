Round-Up And Mother’s Day Weekend Events

Mother Lode Round-up rodeo View Photo

There are several events planned for this weekend with the Mother Lode Round-Up, Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road is hosting the Mother Lode Round-Up Queen coronation beginning at 4pm today, Thursday May 11,2023. This year’s candidates are Opal Cahoon, Tommi Cover, KaeLee Gates and Ginna Hahn. The Calcutta, which is an auction of the upcoming rodeo’s calf scramble participants to raise money for local scholarships will be at 6pm.

On Saturday join the Tuolumne County Ravens along with their friends, families and supporters as they host the first Special Olympics Regional Meet for Track and Field. Opening Ceremonies start at 9am, details are here.

The Mother Lode parade will be Saturday at 10am in downtown Sonora and the two-day rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday at 2pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. View the myMotherLode.com Roundup section here for a list of the 127 parade entries, history, and special awards. In 2019 there were 100 parade entries.

Last weekend’s Mother Lode Views also previewed the Roundup, and you can find the 30-minute show here.

Join a fun group of dancers Saturday evening at the Aronos Hall. Dance to your favorite music on a great dance floor with a great group of regular dancers. Details are here.

It is Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park as detailed here. Railtown State Historic Park is open and trains are running as detailed here. Local movie times are listed here. There are also three garage sales listed this weekend in our Classifieds.

All garage sale items are welcome for a flea market for Copperopolis locals. The friendly community networking event will feature live entertainment, a kids talent show, lots of food, beverages and fun games. Details are here.

Big Trees is celebrating the season of the Dogwood with the 2023 Dogwood Festival. There will be music, a light lunch, wine tasting, a raffle pottery, arts and crafts and more as detailed here.