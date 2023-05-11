Cloudy
69.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pavement Repairs Will Delay Traffic On Greenley Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans will be doing some work in Sonora early next week that will impact traffic.

Pavement repairs are needed on Greenley Road between the intersections of Mono Way and Sanguinetti Road. There will be traffic control in place and the southbound lane will be reduced to one lane. The sidewalk and bike lane will also be restricted during construction.

The work will take place both Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, from 9am-5pm.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 