Pavement Repairs Will Delay Traffic On Greenley Road

Sonora, CA — Caltrans will be doing some work in Sonora early next week that will impact traffic.

Pavement repairs are needed on Greenley Road between the intersections of Mono Way and Sanguinetti Road. There will be traffic control in place and the southbound lane will be reduced to one lane. The sidewalk and bike lane will also be restricted during construction.

The work will take place both Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, from 9am-5pm.