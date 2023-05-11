Senator Feinstein Returns To US Capitol

Washington, CA — Helped by a wheelchair, California US Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to Washington, DC late yesterday.

She had been away from the US Capitol since February, recovering in San Francisco, after being diagnosed with shingles. Feinstein has put out a statement that she is still experiencing some side effects and her doctors have advised her to work a lighter schedule upon her return.

She adds, “I’m grateful for all the well-wishes over the past couple of months and for the excellent care that I received from my medical team in San Francisco.

Feinstein indicates priorities include ensuring the government doesn’t default on financial obligations and continuing work on the judiciary committee.

Ahead of her return, some Democratic lawmakers had urged her to step aside and retire out of concerns that she would be unable to return and perform her elected duties. Her absence led to a delay in approving Biden administration judicial appointments.