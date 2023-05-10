Yosemite Prescribed Burn To Create Smoke

Yosemite National Park map of Studhorse prescribed burn View Photo

Wawona, CA – Yosemite National Park fire crews will ignite the Studhorse prescribed burn tomorrow evening.

The acreage to be burned is south of the Wawona Hotel along Wawona Road (HWY 41). Fire officials report that in mid-to-late April, around 90 acres of the 260-acre unit were burned. Another 115 acres will be set ablaze on Thursday, May 11th, around 6 p.m., and throughout the following day (Friday, May 12) in unit #5 shown on the map in the image box.

Smoke will be visible along the Wawona Road during and after burning operations. The remaining 55 acres left in the unit will be burned at a later date when conditions allow.

While there is no burning planned for this weekend, fire officials advise that crews will remain in the area, and they ask motorists to watch and use caution around firefighters and equipment along the roadway.