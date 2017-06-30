Travel Explosion For The Fourth

Sonora, CA – AAA is projecting the highest travel volume on record for this Independence Day weekend.

A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel nationwide over the Fourth of July holiday. More than 5.1 million of them will be Californians and that is a 2.8 percent hike from last year, according to the travel service.

“Fourth of July is typically the busiest summer travel holiday, with 225,000 more Californians traveling compared to Memorial Day weekend,” noted Mike Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Northern California.

Many will hit the roadways as more than 4 million Californians – almost 80 percent of overall travelers – will drive to their destinations, which is a 2.7 percent jump from last year. As earlier reported here, while gas prices remain slightly above year-ago levels, prices remain historically low for the summer travel season.

“The current economy’s strong employment, rising incomes and consumer confidence is helping to boost the number of planned getaways over the first official three-day weekend of the summer,” Blasky adds. “This is great news for an already bustling summer travel season, as we also had record numbers for Memorial Day.”

A dip in overall travel costs including airfare, car rentals and hotel is contributing to the lift in air travel. California is following that trend with more than 642,000 taking to the friendly skies, a 5.6 percent jump over last year.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic