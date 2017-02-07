Caltrans Post-July Fourth Plans

Sonora, CA – Caltrans crews will be missing from the Mother Lode highways through Tuesday due to the July Fourth holiday but travelers should plan for their presence again beginning Wednesday.

Among the cone zones planned is continued work relating to the Valley Springs traffic signal project between Gee Lane and County View Drive, which may bring ten-minute overnight delays from Wednesday at 7 p.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.

Excavation and construction work continues along Highway 4 between Upper Moran Road and the Calaveras Big Trees State park entrance Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., likely causing ten-minute traffic stops.

Tuolumne Travel Waits

Along Highway 108, drainage work Wednesday through Friday between Middle Camp Sugar Pine and Lyons Dam roads may also tweak traffic for up to ten minutes from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

At the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge near Lake Don Pedro while no overnight closures are in the works this week anticipate the customary 24/7 ten-minute waits on both sides of the span to likely continue through November when renovations there are scheduled to finally conclude.

Written by Tori James