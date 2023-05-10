Mariposa Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Neighbor

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office badge View Photo

Mariposa, CA – A Mariposa man remains behind bars on half a million-dollar bail after being arrested for attempted murder.

The call came into Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office dispatch around midnight on Sunday, reporting a suspicious circumstance at the Creekside Terrace apartments, located in the 5100 block of Fournier Road in Mariposa. Once at the scene, deputies discovered an adult male victim with a “deep puncture” wound to his chest.

The unnamed stabbing victim, who was alert and talking, according to sheriff’s officials, pointed deputies to a nearby neighbor’s apartment as to where they could find the alleged suspect. Deputies knocked on the door, and a woman opened it, but then tried to block their entry and would not comply with their orders to let them into the unit. Later identified as 30-year-old Cynthia Garza of Mariposa, she was taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Moments later, 26-year-old Dakota Reel, also of Mariposa, came out of the apartment and was arrested without incident for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. After being booked into jail, Garza was released.

Sheriff’s officials noted that when the stabbing took place, “several children were also located inside the apartment.” The victim remains in a Valley hospital in critical condition after being flown from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives relay that further information will be released as it becomes available.