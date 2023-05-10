Mostly Clear
Water Main Installation To Delay Travel On Phoenix Lake Road

By Tracey Petersen
Phoenix Lake, CA – Motorists can expect long delays on Phoenix Lake Road as TUD is having a new water main installed and closing a section of the roadway.

The district has hired Moyle Excavation, located in Jamestown, to put the new pipe in place between Resort Road and Ridgewood Drive, near the reservoir. The work is currently underway and will last for the next two months. The hours of operation are weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flaggers directing traffic.

There will be 20-minute delays during those work hours, and that is why contractors are suggesting that motorists, including residents in the area, find alternative routes if possible or make sure to give themselves extra time to get to their destination.

 

 

 

