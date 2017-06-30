Maximum Enforcement Tonight Through Tuesday

While many Mother Lode residents enjoy a summer vacation this Independence Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force in both Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

C.H.P. Officer and Spokesperson Toby Butzler of the Calaveras County office, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The C.H.P. labels this weekend, the second “Maximum Enforcement Period” of the warm weather months for 2017. Maximum enforcement begins at 6 PM tonight and will continue through 11:59 PM Tuesday.

There will be a variety of large events Saturday through Tuesday including 4th of July parades in Arnold, Columbia and Mokelumne Hill and a fireworks show in Murphys and the south shore of Lake Don Pedro.

Specific attention will be paid to those not obeying the speed limit, distracted driving, those suspected of driving under the influence and those who are not wearing their seatbelts.

Butzler says all officers will be on the lookout for any type of erratic driving from any two-wheeler, four wheeler or even eighteen wheeler.

The final word from the C.H.P. … drive safe and buckle up.

Written by Mark Truppner.