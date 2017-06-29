Calaveras County Public Works Enlarge

Vallecito, CA — A combination of broken equipment and a high yield of green yard waste forced the closure of a Calaveras County waste facility through the weekend.

Calaveras County Public Works Department officials report the Red Hill Transfer Station Annex, which is a yard waste site, is temporarily closed. It is located at 5314 Red Hill Road in Vallecito. The department notes that the facility is full to capacity with green waste and to make matters worse a grinder and a wheel on a loader broke. The annex is closed until Monday.

Household trash, appliances and electronics will continue to be accepted at the station. Additionally tires, batteries, oil, antifreeze, filters and latex paints will be collected at the annex and also the Rock Creek Landfill.

The closure will not have any impact on other county facilities as yard waste will continue to be accepted at Rock Creek Solid Waste Facility and at Wilseyville Transfer Station & Yard.

