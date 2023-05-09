Update: Truck Overturns On Tuolumne Road

Update at 10:55am: Tuolumne Road is back open and traffic is moving freely.

Update at 9:53am: Tuolumne Road remains blocked near the Black Oak Road intersection due to a rollover crash. The CHP reports that a detour is in place utilizing Black Oak and Soulsbyville roads. Minor injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.

Original story posted at 9:12am: Tuolumne, CA — There is a traffic incident that is impacting travel on Tuolumne Road near the intersection of Black Oak Road.

The two-vehicle crash involves a delivery truck and a passenger vehicle. The delivery truck carrying food has overturned and is blocking Tuolumne Road. An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene along with tow trucks. Traffic is being detoured around the crash site, so be prepared for a traffic delay on Tuolumne Road.