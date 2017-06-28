Hackers Target Calaveras Government Website

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — If you are unsuccessfully trying to access the Calaveras County website you are not alone.

County officials report that earlier today it was discovered that the site had been hacked by a yet to be discovered third party or entity. Reportedly, the site was earlier displaying an unauthorized message and several photographs officials describe as concerning or disturbing, which necessitated the site to be taken down.

According to county officials, other local and state jurisdictions across the nation have been similarly affected and it is not believed — as of yet at least — that there was any access or damage to county systems or data. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office adds that the incident is being investigated at local, state and federal levels but is offering no other details at this point.

While there is not yet an estimated time for the site to be restored, county staff indicates that work is being done to expedite the process and that in the meantime the public’s patience is appreciated.

Written by Tori James