Update: Resources Respond To Second Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 1:17pm: CAL Fire reports that the forward progress has been stopped on the vegetation fire, reported below, which was estimated at about a quarter-acre.

All incoming resources have been called off. Air Attack is still on the scene checking for hot spots. Remaining crews will spend the next few hours mopping up.

Original Post at 1:12 pm: Sonora, CA — Columbia air and ground crews have been called out to a second fire in the Angels Camp area. The location is being reported as Bailinquick Road near Linborner Way.

Those roads are off Oak Valley Road from Pool Station Road. We will bring you details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

