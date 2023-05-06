Caltrans Updates Snow Removal Efforts On HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass

Calaveras County, CA – Caltrans District 10 is using several measures to clear the deep snow in the mountains, and one used on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass created a big bang.

The video in the image box shows how Caltrans is using a controlled charge to mitigate potential avalanches on and near the roadway. State road officials provided this update regarding Ebbetts Pass, sharing that crews are a little more than 2 miles past the first closure gate and the road is open to the east side of Lake Alpine. They added, “The section of Ebbetts Pass where crews are currently working has a 70-degree slope, so it is tough work and will take time to clear.”

Caltrans stressed that crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to open the mountain passes. They report that they are still trying to get the mountain passes open by the Memorial Day weekend May 26-29th. Regarding Highway 108 Sonora Pass, if it is not completely cleared of snow and debris by that holiday weekend, Caltrans hopes to at least have it open to Kennedy Meadows. Highway 120 Tioga Pass, maintained by Yosemite National Park is currently closed at the west entrance due to a crack that could take until July to repair, as reported here earlier this week.