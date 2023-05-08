Mid-May Caltrans Road Work

Traffic backup between Jamestown and Sonora due to Caltrans work Dec 7 2017 View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, May 8th to the 13th.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras at Lower Dorray Road on the left and Ridge Road on the right tree work will limit traffic to one-way. Expect 10-minute delays on Monday from 7 am to 2 pm.

On Highway 49 at Rasberry Lane and Hardscabble Street (mile marker 7.3) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is expected to delay traffic for about 10 minutes on Tuesday morning from 8 am to 11 am.

Further down Highway 49 (mile marker 9.5 to 10.8) from 2,500 feet north from Copello Drive to 600 feet to North Deer Creek Road the shoulder on both sides of the road will be closed for utility work. The work is expected to impact traffic with 5-minute delays from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Guardrail work for about a mile on Highway 49 in the area of Gold Rush Lane to the Calaveras/Amador County line is expected to delay traffic for 10 minutes Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

On Highway 49/Stockton Street from Ponderosa Drive to Washington Street, night work begins Sunday through Friday at 10:00 p.m. wrapping up at 5:00 am. One lane at a time will be restricted for the guardrail work.

On Highway 108 shoulder work will impact traffic from Moccasin Creek to Bear Valley Road. The one-way traffic control for the work will be from Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 108 at the Old Wards Ferry Over-crossing and 2,000 feet west the right shoulder will be restricted for fence work. The work is planned Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 108 at Peaceful Oak Road a partial on-ramp closure of one of the two lanes will allow for crews to work on the drainage in the area. The work is planned for Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 108 at West Twain Harte/Plainview Road to the Soulsbyville Road under crossing one of the two lanes will be restricted for grinding and paving. The work is scheduled Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 120 from Alkali Creek to Obyrnes Ferry Road there will be one way traffic control at night for Guardrail Work. The work was scheduled for Sunday and Monday from 10 pm to 6 am and Tuesday through Thursday from 9 pm to 6 am.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.