Over-Snow Vehicle Use Areas Closed on Highway 108 Sonora Pass

Snowmobiling by Hwy 108 in Summit Ranger District View Photo

Sonora, CA – Effective immediately, no more snowmobiling or use of other over-snow vehicles (OSV) in the Stanislaus National Forest in use areas along Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

Forest officials noted that the OSV Record of Decision closes every year on April 15th, unless the Forest Supervisor issues a Forest Order for an earlier or later closure date. Last year’s decision was signed in July, covering 401 acres of the highway.

“One of the determining factors in that decision is the potential impact to the recently listed, endangered Sierra Nevada Red Fox,” advised forest officials.

For more factors impacting this decision and to view maps, find the entire Over-Snow Vehicle (OSV) Use Designation Record of Decision by clicking here.