Previewing The Upcoming Mother Lode Roundup

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The 2023 Mother Lode Roundup is only a week away.

The major community event, annually held on Mother’s Day weekend and put on by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, is coming up May 13-14.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views radio show will feature Posse members Audie Archer and Dan Durnall.

They will preview the parade and rodeo, along with the various other correlating events, like the queen pageant, band review and Calcutta. They will also talk about the economic impact the Roundup has on the region.

More details about the upcoming Roundup can be found here.

