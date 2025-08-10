Mostly Clear
August Road Work

By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans painting

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 10th to the 16th.

On Highway 49, a moving, alternating lane closure between the Mariposa County line and Moccasin Creek will allow for pavement marker replacement Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 there is a project to upgrade pedestrian facilities on Highway 49 to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Construction of a new intersection signal, curb ramps, and sidewalks are expected to take approximately 14 months. George Reed, Inc. of Modesto, CA will perform the work on this $8 million project.

On Highway 108, a moving, alternating lane closure between Hidden Acres Road and Sonora Pass will allow for a striping operation Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sonny Lane to Highway 26/Laurel Street for pavement work Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for highway construction work continues.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

