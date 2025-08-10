August Road Work

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 10th to the 16th.

On Highway 49, a moving, alternating lane closure between the Mariposa County line and Moccasin Creek will allow for pavement marker replacement Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 there is a project to upgrade pedestrian facilities on Highway 49 to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Construction of a new intersection signal, curb ramps, and sidewalks are expected to take approximately 14 months. George Reed, Inc. of Modesto, CA will perform the work on this $8 million project.

On Highway 108, a moving, alternating lane closure between Hidden Acres Road and Sonora Pass will allow for a striping operation Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Sonny Lane to Highway 26/Laurel Street for pavement work Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for highway construction work Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for highway construction work continues.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.