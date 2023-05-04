Tuolumne County Sees Population Growth

Sonora, CA — New stats from the State of California show that Tuolumne County saw an increase in residents over the past year, while most of the State of California saw a decline.

The California Department of Finance reports that Tuolumne County’s population on January 1st of this year was 54,590, compared to 54,465 a year prior. The City of Sonora also experienced a bump, up to 5,067, and an increase of 14 people.

Meanwhile, Calaveras County had 44,890 residents at the start of 2023, a drop from 45,012 during the year prior. Angels Camp lost 17 residents, bringing the population to 3,542.

Amador County (39,837 residents) and Mariposa County (16,935 residents) also posted minor declines.

The State of California overall lost population for the third year in a row. The population was at 38,940,231 at the start of 2023 compared to 39,078,674 the year prior.

Only 12 counties reported growth in population compared to last year, and the fastest growing were Madera (0.6 percent) and Yuba (0.6 percent), spurred by housing developments. The counties with the steepest declines were Lassen (-4.3 percent) and Del Norte (-1.3 percent).