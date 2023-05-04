Frog Jump Set For State Capitol

Capitol Frog Jump View Photo

Sacramento, CA — One of the events celebrating the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will be held this afternoon at the state capitol in Sacramento.

The Capitol Frog Jumping contest pits lawmakers, staff, and media members against each other for bragging rights and the chance to move onto the Grand Finals during the fair.

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil reports that the longstanding capitol frog jump will get underway at noon and notes that she is very familiar with the Calaveras event, living in neighboring Amador County.

Mark Twain visited the region in 1864 and The Celebrated Jumping Frogs of Calaveras County was published the following year.

It is one of the many events promoting the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, which is set for May 18-21.