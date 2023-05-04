Calaveras County Warns Of High Cold Water In Murphys/Angels Creek

High water at Murphys Creek View Photo

Murphys, CA – With high water flows that are very cold anticipated this spring and summer, Calaveras County and water officials have a warning for the public.

In a joint statement from the City of Angels Camp (COA), Calaveras County, Union Public Utility District (UPUD), Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica), and Murphys Park Association, it cautioned visitors regarding those conditions, especially in Murphys/Angels Creek.

“While recreating in Murphys Park, Tryon Park, or anywhere along Murphys/Angels Creek, we urge community members to use caution when approaching the water. We expect unpredictable increases and decreases in water flows, depending on daily temperatures and the resulting runoff from snowmelt. We urge the public to use caution, especially those with children, when near Murphys/Angels Creek and all streams and rivers in Calaveras County,” state water officials.

Water officials also noted that those conditions will last for a longer period than in recent years. Also targeted was the North Fork Stanislaus River, which is expected to create higher flows in Utica’s canal and flume system. They noted, “Not only does snowmelt cause high flows, it also makes the water extremely cold, which can be dangerous to swimmers, tubers, waders, pets, or anyone entering the water.”

For more information regarding the water conditions in the county, contact the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services at (209) 754-6650 or the Murphys Park Association at (209) 728-1948.