Sonora Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Tuttletown, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that 20-year-old Timothy Kearn of Sonora was recently driving a 2005 Honda Accord eastbound on Reynolds Ferry Road, west of Highway 49, at about 40 miles per hour. Also inside his car were passengers, 19-year-old David Vogel of Sonora and 27-year-old Tavon Henderson of Stockton. Stopped to make a turn in the westbound lane was 62-year-old Dennis Braun of Waterford in a 2016 Lexus IS350.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed that Kearn crossed the center line and the two cars hit head-on, resulting in minor injuries to Kearn, Vogel, Henderson, and Braun.

The officer on scene determined that Kearn was intoxicated and arrested him for felony DUI.

 

 

