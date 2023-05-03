Prescribed Burn Planned Near Groveland

Groveland, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is giving an early heads-up that a prescribed burn is scheduled to be ignited on Monday, May 8, in the China Ridge area of the Groveland Ranger District.

The spot is located adjacent to the Groveland Ranger District office and follows China Ridge south to Greeley Hill Road, approximately four miles northeast of Greeley Hill.

The Forest Service reports, “The majority of the underburn is adjacent to Smith Station Rd, Greeley Hill Rd and Forest Road 2S05. Smoke may be visible from Smith Station Road, and Highway 120 with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning.”

Crews will be working to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels and make the forest more fire resilient. Burning will likely take place for several days, depending on the conditions.