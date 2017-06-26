Highway 49 Crash Injures Six

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – A Monday morning rush hour collision sent four people to the hospital.

According to the San Andreas CHP, the incident occurred shortly after 8 o’clock when a 2016 Ford, driven by 49-year-old Gary Soria of San Andreas, was headed north on Highway 49 in San Andreas north of Pool Station Road at about 35 miles-per-hour.

Distracted by an oversized vehicle that was coming in his direction, escorted by CHP units with flashing emergency lights, CHP officials say Soria failed to notice that the 2005 Chrysler ahead of him was beginning to slow down. Although he applied his brakes he was unable to stop in time and rear-ended it.

The Chrysler was being driven by 64-year-old Diane Scronce of San Andreas. She and her passengers – all from San Andreas — 66-year-old Rick Scronce, 18-year-old Annie Curtis, and a 17-year-old minor were subsequently taken to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Soria and his passenger, 40-year-old Timothy Fautt of San Andreas, also suffered minor injuries but refused aid at the scene. The CHP indicates that neither drugs nor alcohol were considered a factor in the collision.

