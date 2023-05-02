New EV Charging Stations Outside TCTC Offices

Sonora, CA– Local officials are celebrating the commissioning of new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations outside the Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) offices located off Morningstar Drive in Sonora. The stations are the first of what could be many stations in the county over the coming years as the state increases EV infrastructure. TurnOnGreen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to celebrate the commissioning of the charging stations.

The TurnOnGreen charging stations were installed in front of the TCTC offices and can charge up to four electric vehicles simultaneously. The level 2 EV charging stations are capable of charging up to 35 miles of range per hour of charging. Darin Grossi, Executive Director of the Tuolumne County Transportation Council/Transit Agency, said, “The TurnOnGreen charging stations represent a significant step forward in our efforts to create a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system. We are proud to be one of the first to offer EV charging to the public, and we look forward to seeing more electric vehicles on the road in Tuolumne County.”

The event was attended by local officials, community leaders, and representatives from TurnOnGreen. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of driving electric vehicles and participate in the live demonstration of electric vehicle charging. The Tuolumne County Transportation Council’s efforts align with the state’s goal of transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2045.

Ryan Campbell, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor, said, “It can be very hard to cut the red tape in California to get projects built, but we did it in Tuolumne County. The reason why is that we are a county that is based on phenomenal tradition and history, but we are also able to embrace the future.”