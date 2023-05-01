California Encourages Wildfire Preparedness

Electra Fire 7-4-22- Calaveras Sheriff's Office Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

The state of California has proclaimed this as “Wildfire Preparedness Week.” The same move was made by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, recently.

The state notes that there have been intensifying wildfires over the past decade, so now is the time to prepare properties ahead of upcoming season. It is also a good time to discuss evacuation plans and to prepare go-bags.

Governor Gavin Newsom says in a statement, “Wildfire Preparedness Week emphasizes the importance of collaboration and individual responsibility in reducing and managing wildfire risk. Californians can make their neighborhoods safer by creating defensible space around homes, hardening homes, developing wildfire action plans, and joining Fire Safe Councils and Firewise Communities, which work to regularly assess wildfire risk and prioritize action to address it.”

Also of related note, effective 8am this morning, burn permits are required in the CAL FIre Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.